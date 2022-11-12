Two killed in an accident

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 12, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two youngsters were killed when the bike they were riding collided head-on with a private bus on the outskirts of the city Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath, 22, and Naveen, 19, residents of Thindlu, near Kodigehalli.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Friday night, the duo was returning home from Gauribidanur when they collided head-on with a private bus near Doddaballapur. Both of them were not wearing helmets and suffered severe head injuries. Though they were immediately shifted to a private hospital, both of them succumbed to their injuries later in the night. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
death
Roads and Rails
road accident
safety of citizens
road safety

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app