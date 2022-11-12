Two killed in an accident

Two youngsters were killed when the bike they were riding collided head-on with a private bus on the outskirts of the city Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath, 22, and Naveen, 19, residents of Thindlu, near Kodigehalli.

On Friday night, the duo was returning home from Gauribidanur when they collided head-on with a private bus near Doddaballapur. Both of them were not wearing helmets and suffered severe head injuries. Though they were immediately shifted to a private hospital, both of them succumbed to their injuries later in the night.