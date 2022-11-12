Karnataka

Two killed in an accident

Two youngsters were killed when the bike they were riding collided head-on with a private bus on the outskirts of the city Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath, 22, and Naveen, 19, residents of Thindlu, near Kodigehalli.

On Friday night, the duo was returning home from Gauribidanur when they collided head-on with a private bus near Doddaballapur. Both of them were not wearing helmets and suffered severe head injuries. Though they were immediately shifted to a private hospital, both of them succumbed to their injuries later in the night. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
death
Roads and Rails
road accident
safety of citizens
road safety
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2022 9:41:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-killed-in-an-accident/article66128552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY