Two killed in accidents

A 22-year-old woman was killed and her two brothers injured when the motorcycle they were riding triples on was knocked down by a speeding mini-truck at T. John College junction in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhya, a resident of Kudlu village and employee of a private firm at Electronics City. The injured, Shashi Kumar and Santosh Kumar, have been admitted to a private hospital.

Homemaker killed

A 23-year-old homemaker was killed after she came under a water tanker when the tractor driver was taking reverse in front of her residence at Weavers Colony on Bannerghatta Road on Sunday. The Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police said the deceased has been identified as Monica, a mother of two. According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 a.m. On noticing that water in a sump had dried up, Monica called for the water tanker. Neighbours rushed her to nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The driver, Naveen, abandoned the vehicle and fled.