ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in accidents in Hassan district

February 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Two pedestrians died in accidents in Hassan district on Friday. Manja, 45, of Shambhunathapura in Arkalgud taluk, was hit by a tractor on Hassan-Arakalgud Road around 7.30 p.m. He died on the spot. The driver of the tractor has been blamed for the accident. Mr. Manja’s mother, Thangyamma, has filed a complaint with the Arkalgud police.

In another incident, Harisha, 42, of Belur, was hit by a lorry while he was on his way to his workplace around 4.30 p.m. He was a porter. His wife Mangala has filed a complaint with the Belur police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US