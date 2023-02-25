HamberMenu
Two killed in accidents in Hassan district

February 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Two pedestrians died in accidents in Hassan district on Friday. Manja, 45, of Shambhunathapura in Arkalgud taluk, was hit by a tractor on Hassan-Arakalgud Road around 7.30 p.m. He died on the spot. The driver of the tractor has been blamed for the accident. Mr. Manja’s mother, Thangyamma, has filed a complaint with the Arkalgud police.

In another incident, Harisha, 42, of Belur, was hit by a lorry while he was on his way to his workplace around 4.30 p.m. He was a porter. His wife Mangala has filed a complaint with the Belur police.

