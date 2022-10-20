Two killed in accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were killed and one injured after a tempo traveller goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Kadaganchi in Aland taluk on Kalaburagi-Aland State highway on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shivacharan, 27, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohan Appasha Kodgule, 38, of Sultanpur village. Another passenger in the goods vehicle Zameer was seriously injured.

The incident occurred when the goods vehicle from Umarga in Maharashtra was heading towards Kalaburagi to supply bakery items and the lorry was travelling towards Aland from Kalaburagi. Both the vehicles collided near Kadaganchi village, in which the goods vehicle was completely damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel attached to Narona police station visited the spot and registered the complaint.