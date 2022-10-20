Karnataka

Two killed in accident

Two persons were killed and one injured after a tempo traveller goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Kadaganchi in Aland taluk on Kalaburagi-Aland State highway on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shivacharan, 27, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohan Appasha Kodgule, 38, of Sultanpur village. Another passenger in the goods vehicle Zameer was seriously injured.

The incident occurred when the goods vehicle from Umarga in Maharashtra was heading towards Kalaburagi to supply bakery items and the lorry was travelling towards Aland from Kalaburagi. Both the vehicles collided near Kadaganchi village, in which the goods vehicle was completely damaged.

Police personnel attached to Narona police station visited the spot and registered the complaint.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 9:30:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-killed-in-accident/article66036703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY