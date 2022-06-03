Two killed in accident

Two youths were killed in an accident when their allegedly overspeeding bike rammed into a tree at a road curve on Sarjapur Road on Friday. The duo, who were not wearing helmets, suffered severe head injuries and were killed on the spot, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Gagandeep, 29, marketing manager with a realty major and resident of Marathahalli, and Yeshaswini, 23, Gagandeep’s colleague and a resident of Whitefield.

The duo had been out with friends and were returning home at around 2.30 a.m. when the accident occurred. “Gagandeep, who was riding the high-end sports bike, seems to have been overspeeding and rammed into the tree,” a senior police official said, adding that the autopsy reports have revealed the duo was not drunk.

The Sarjapur police have registered a case and are further probing.