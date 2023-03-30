Two killed in accident on Ballari Road

March 30, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two persons riding a bike were killed in an accident on the busy Ballari Road on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Gudar Ram, in his early thirties, and Jugu Raj Prajapat, 48, hailing from Rajasthan and residents of the city.

Gudar Ram was riding towards the city from Kempegowda International Airport with Jugu Raj Prajapat when the accident occurred. Gudar Ram was overspeeding and rammed his bike into the road median after losing control. Gudar Ram suffered severe injuries to his abdomen and was killed on the spot. Jugu Raj Prajapat suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed.

The Yelahanka Traffic police have registered a case.