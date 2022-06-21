Two killed, eight injured in two road accidents

Two people, a 40-year-old man and 59-year-old woman, were killed in two accidents on Monday night and Tuesday evening, respectively, and in Kalaburagi district.

In the first accident, the 40-year-old man was killed and eight were injured when an overcrowded van heading towards Goanwar village in Jewargi taluk rammed a bus near Farhatabad village in the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Rajashekar. The incident occurred when 15 people were travelling in a van towards their native, Goanwar. Rajashekar died after failing to respond to treatment. As per sources, the condition of two more injured is critical.

In the other accident, the 59-year-old woman was crushed to death under the rear tyres of a lorry at Ram Mandir Circle in Kalaburagi on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ambavva Shivalingappa Kumbar.

The accident occurred when the lorry driver coming from Naganahalli took a turn towards Jewargi at the circle and the woman came under the tyres. A case has been registered at the Traffic Police Station II.