Two killed during idol immersion near Hosapete

Two boys were killed after a crane fell on them during Ganesh idol immersion in the Tungabhadra Canal near Hosapete.

As per information provided by the authorities, 18-year-old Ashok, a resident of Tungabhadra Dam area, died on the spot in the early hours of Sunday, while 17-year-old Nikhil, a resident of the same locality, breathed his last in the Koppal District Hospital on Sunday.

According to local residents, members of E.V. Camp Ganesh Mandali carried a huge Ganesh idol, about 34 feet high, in a procession for immersion late on Saturday.

During the immersion in early hours of Sunday, a crane with which the idol was being lifted for immersion, lost control and fell into the canal along with the idol. The two boys were injured in the incident. While one of them died on the spot, the other died in hospital.

A police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, summoned two more cranes immediately and lifted the drowned crane.

A case was registered against crane operator Raju and E.V. Camp Ganesh Mandali leader Nukaraj at the Tungabhadra Dam Police Station.