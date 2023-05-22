ADVERTISEMENT

  Two killed by lightning, one electrocuted during Sunday’s rains in Mysuru

May 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tree that was uprooted following rains in Mysuru on Sunday evening. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Two persons died due to lightning while another was electrocuted during the heavy rains that lashed parts of Mysuru district on Sunday evening.

According to sources in the Disaster Management Cell of Mysuru district, a 42-year-old farmer, Harish, was returning home from the fields in Beejaganahalli near Mantikoppal in Hunsur Taluk around 10.30 p.m. when he was struck by lightning and died.

In another incident, Lokesh, 55, a resident of Avarthi village in Periyapatna taluk, was struck by lightning when he was grazing cattle on Sunday evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Swamy, an 18-year-old youth, was reportedly electrocuted near Kudakoru village in Bettadapura police station limits on Sunday evening when he stepped on a live wire that had snapped and fallen on the ground.

Along with Swamy, two others sustained burn injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

The heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning reported from parts of Mysuru district including the city had also uprooted several trees.

Meanwhile, sources in the Disaster Management Cell said one more death had taken place on May 19 when Shobha, 40, a construction worker, died in Kundegala village of Periypatna district after a tree fell on the asbestos roof under which she had taken shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US