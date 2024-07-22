Two killed as tree falls on them in Hirekerur

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after an uprooted tree fell on them in Hirekerur of Haveri district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Manjunath Puttalingannavar of Chinnamulagund village and 25-year-old Hanumanthappa Namdev of Yatnalli village of Hirekerur village.

The deceased used to work as contract workers at the HESCOM office in Hirekerur.

The mishap occurred when they were riding the motorcycle and the uprooted tree fell on them, killing them on the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.