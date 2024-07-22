GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed as tree falls on them in Hirekerur

Published - July 22, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after an uprooted tree fell on them in Hirekerur of Haveri district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Manjunath Puttalingannavar of Chinnamulagund village and 25-year-old Hanumanthappa Namdev of Yatnalli village of Hirekerur village.

The deceased used to work as contract workers at the HESCOM office in Hirekerur.

The mishap occurred when they were riding the motorcycle and the uprooted tree fell on them, killing them on the spot.

