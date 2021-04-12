Two killed as SUV said to belong to Vinay Kulkarni’s brother rams six

Two persons were killed on the spot and four were injured when a Sports Utility Vehicle said to belong to Vijay Kulkarni, brother of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, ran over them in Dharwad on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Shekhar Huddar (37) and Charan Nayak (17) of Dharwad. The accident occurred on Dharwad-Belagavi Road close to the head office of Karnatak Vikas Grameena Bank in Dharwad.

According to the police, six persons were standing near the compound wall of the KVG Bank, when the SUV hit them, killing two on the spot and injuring the others. The SUV also hit a motorcycle. The injured were immediately rushed to hospital where the condition of one of them is said to be critical.

According to eye witnesses, Vijay Kulkarni was travelling in the SUV. He is said to have alighted and boarded another vehicle. This, however, is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Soon after the accident, people gathered at the spot and staged a protest seeking action against the driver of the vehicle. The SUV has been seized by the police. A case has been registered at the Dharwad Traffic Police Station.