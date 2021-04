Belagavi

23 April 2021 21:22 IST

Two persons died when lightning struck them in Belagavi on Friday. Prakash Vepparagi (45) and Bharamappa Bahadurwadi (35) of Kanabaragi, who had taken shelter under a tree on Kanabaragi Road, were struck by lightning. They died on the spot. A case has been registered at the Mal Maruti Police Station.

Advertising

Advertising