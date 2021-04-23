Karnataka

Two killed as lightning strikes

Two persons died when lightning struck them in Belagavi on Friday. Prakash Vepparagi (45) and Bharamappa Bahadurwadi (35) of Kanabaragi, who had taken shelter under a tree on Kanabaragi Road, were struck by lightning. They died on the spot. A case has been registered at the Mal Maruti Police Station.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 9:22:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-killed-as-lightning-strikes/article34395463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY