Two killed as container truck hits lorry

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 16, 2022 21:49 IST

Two men were killed on the spot and two were injured in a road accident involving a container truck and a lorry near Ambesangavi Cross in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Vijaykumar, 40-year-old lorry driver, and Ram Kishan, 32-year-old driver of the container truck.

The two helpers of the two vehicles were critically injured and admitted to the taluk hospital.

The incident occurred when the container truck coming from Bidar collided with the tiles-laden lorry coming from Gujarat.

A case has been lodged in the Rural Police Station in Bhalki.

