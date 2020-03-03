Karnataka

Two killed as car’s tyre bursts

Two people were killed when the driver of a car lost control over the vehicle after one of its tyres burst near Yelmadgi village of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Shamrao Ghaleppa (65) of Yelmadgi and Motibai Tarasingh (50) of Monu Naik Tanda in the taluk.

The incident occurred when the car was on its way from Chitguppa to Chincholi town.

A case has been registered at Chincholi Police Station.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020

