Karnataka

Two killed as car hits truck on NH-75

Two people died on the spot and another suffered serious injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a truck from behind near Kenchattahalli on B.M.Road (NH-75) near Hassan on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Yogeesh and Jayaprakash of Dakshina Kannada. Charan is in critical condition. They were on their way to Mangaluru.

The car rammed into the truck when the truck slowed down suddenly while negotiating humps at Kenchattahalli Cross. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Many accidents have occurred at the spot in the past.

Senior police officers reached the spot.


Related Articles
