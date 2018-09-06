Two killed as canter rams into lorry

more-in

Two persons were killed on the spot and one sustained serious injuries after a canter rammed into a stationary lorry on NH 48 near Manangi gate in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district on Thursday.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as driver of the canter, Ramesh (45) of Hunagund in Bagalkot district, and Srikant (45) of Basavanabagewadi in Vijayapura district. The cleaner of the canter, Srinivas (20), has sustained serious injuries and is being treated in Tumakuru district government hospital.

The onion-laden canter was going from Vijayapura to Bengaluru market to sell the onions.

The police and the local people struggled to removed the bodies from the canter which was crushed due to the impact.