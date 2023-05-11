HamberMenu
Two killed, 35 injured as two private buses collide on NH 206 in Shivamogga

May 11, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
One of the buses involved in the accident near Kumsi in Shivamogga taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two people died on the spot and around 35 suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two private buses near Choradi in Shivamogga taluk on National Highway 206 on Thursday evening. Among the injured, three are said to be in critical condition.

A bus belonging to Venkatamahalakshmi Transport heading towards Shivamogga from Shikaripur hit another private bus belonging to Srinivasa Transport from the opposite direction. The incident happened close to the bridge constructed across Kumudvathi river. The incident occurred in an accident-prone area. A signboard placed nearby suggests that travellers be careful while crossing the area.

One of the deceased has been identified as Thippeswamy, 40, of Hosadurga in Chitradurga district. Another is aged about 43 years, and his identity is yet to be ascertained, according to G.K. Mithun Kumar, SP of Shivamogga.

As soon as the incident occurred, Kumsi police reached the spot. Ambulances were called in from Shivamogga. Around 10 ambulances carried the injured to Mc Gann Hospital for treatment.

Shivamogga DC R. Selvamani, SP Mithun Kumar and others visited the spot. Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra and BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra visited the hospital in Shivamogga.

