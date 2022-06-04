Two Karnataka incubators get top ranking in survey

Bengaluru

Two incubators supported by the departments of Electronics, IT, BT, and Science and Technology have bagged the top rankings, as per an annual survey that covered 40 bio-spectrum initiatives across the country in the public sector.

Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre stood first while C-Camp (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms) attained the second rank.

These two initiatives of the Department of IT and BT are supported through its nodal agency Karnataka Innovative Technological Society (KITS). The Manipal Bioincubator, which is also incubated through KITS, has secured the fifth ranking in the private sector category.

“This time, 40 bioincubators across the country were included in the survey. The survey reflects the quality of services provided to startups, the IPs filed, investments brought, etc,’‘ said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT and Science and Technology, here on Saturday.

This national-level recognition established the fact that Karnataka had been the frontrunner in creating the ecosystem needed for startups, with a focus on bio and health sciences, the Minister further added.