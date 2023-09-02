ADVERTISEMENT

Two Karnataka buses torched in Maharashtra

September 02, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two buses, one each of NWKRTC and KKRTC, were torched during a protest over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Friday, when a protest over Maratha reservation in education and employment turned violent and the police resorted to lathicharge on Dhule-Solapur Road in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

Consequently, the violent mob torched six buses, including two belonging to Karnataka. NWKRTC officials said that the protesters asked the passengers of the buses to get down and then torched the buses. The passengers, drivers, and conductors were unhurt.

