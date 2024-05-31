ADVERTISEMENT

Two Kalaburagi artists to attend cultural exchange programme in Beijing

Published - May 31, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two artists from Kalaburagi will participate in a week-long international exhibition to be organised by Guo Chuang Art Museum in Beijing to mark its third anniversary, from June 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior artist Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel and Rajshekhar Shamanna from Kalaburagi will be a part of an exhibition that promotes international cultural exchange.

Artists, including 18 from India, two from Lebanon and one each from Qatar, South Korea, Bangladesh and China, will display their rare art works at Guo Chuang Art Museum at Tianzhu, Shunyi district, in Beijing.

Ayazuddin Patel is known for his digital artwork on Deccan heritage and Shamanna works on canvas on nature series.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The artists will also visit the Great Wall of China, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macao as a part of culture exchange programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US