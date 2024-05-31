Two Kalaburagi artists to attend cultural exchange programme in Beijing

Two artists from Kalaburagi will participate in a week-long international exhibition to be organised by Guo Chuang Art Museum in Beijing to mark its third anniversary, from June 6.

Senior artist Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel and Rajshekhar Shamanna from Kalaburagi will be a part of an exhibition that promotes international cultural exchange.

Artists, including 18 from India, two from Lebanon and one each from Qatar, South Korea, Bangladesh and China, will display their rare art works at Guo Chuang Art Museum at Tianzhu, Shunyi district, in Beijing.

Ayazuddin Patel is known for his digital artwork on Deccan heritage and Shamanna works on canvas on nature series.

The artists will also visit the Great Wall of China, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macao as a part of culture exchange programme.