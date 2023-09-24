Two JD(S) Muslim leaders resign following alliance with BJP in Karnataka

September 24, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

Disillusioned with the decision of the Janata Dal (Secular) to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, two Muslim leaders associated with the regional party have decided to cut their ties with it, while a few more are said to be contemplating a similar move.

Senior State vice-president of the JD(S) Syed Shafiulla Saheb has resigned from the party, as did U.T. Farzana Ashraf, who was a party spokesperson.

The president of the State unit of the JD(S) C.M. Ibrahim, is also reportedly unhappy with the alliance.

“Since the party’s senior leaders are now deciding to join hands with the BJP, I have been left with no option but to tender my resignation,” said Mr. Shafiaulla in his letter to party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

Ms. Farzana, in a letter to Srikanthe Gowda, chief of JD(S) media cell, said she was resigning as spokesperson of the party “due to ideological differences.” Later, in a social media post, she announced her exit from the party.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Shafiulla claimed that not only Muslim leaders, but many “secular Hindus” associated with the party were also unhappy and were contemplating quitting.

Mr. Shafiulla said that a few long-term JD(S) Muslim leaders had held a meeting and expressed their opposition to the alliance. He said that others present at the meeting included former Minister and State working president N.M. Nabisahab, former State government representative in Delhi, and former minority cell president Mohid Altaf, among others.

