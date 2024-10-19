Two jailers at Kalaburagi Central Prison suspended

Two jailers at Kalaburagi Central Prison were suspended on Saturday on the charges of dereliction of duty following a group clash in the prison and also accusations of providing special treatment and allowing inmates to use smart phones and smoke in the barrack.

Jailers Sainaz Nigewan and Panduranga Harwal have been placed under suspension.

Based on findings during the jail raid conducted by Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. recently, Additional-Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Malini Krishnamurthy issued suspension orders for both the jailers.

Stone-pelting incident

A feud between two groups of inmates resulted in the stone pelting incident

Jail Superintendent R. Anita, on Thursday, lodged a complaint against 11 inmates at Farhatabad police station in connection with a stone-pelting incident. The scuffle broke out between two groups that was divided as local and non-local inmates on October 9. Two days later, an inmate leaked photographs and video clips of three inmates – Sagar, Sunil and Vishal – using cell phones and smoking in the barrack. To counteract this, Sagar leaked an audio clip in which he is speaking to his brother about unlawful activities like honey-trapping, extortion and blackmailing by an inmate Zulfikar, who was arrested in terror link case.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Prisons) Yashodha Vantagudi continued her investigation at jail for a second day.