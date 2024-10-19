GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two jailers at Kalaburagi Central Prison suspended

Published - October 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Sharanappa S.D., Kalaburagi Police Commissioner, conducted a raid at the prison recently.

Sharanappa S.D., Kalaburagi Police Commissioner, conducted a raid at the prison recently. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Two jailers at Kalaburagi Central Prison were suspended on Saturday on the charges of dereliction of duty following a group clash in the prison and also accusations of providing special treatment and allowing inmates to use smart phones and smoke in the barrack.

Jailers Sainaz Nigewan and Panduranga Harwal have been placed under suspension.

Based on findings during the jail raid conducted by Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. recently, Additional-Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Malini Krishnamurthy issued suspension orders for both the jailers.

Stone-pelting incident

A feud between two groups of inmates resulted in the stone pelting incident

Jail Superintendent R. Anita, on Thursday, lodged a complaint against 11 inmates at Farhatabad police station in connection with a stone-pelting incident. The scuffle broke out between two groups that was divided as local and non-local inmates on October 9. Two days later, an inmate leaked photographs and video clips of three inmates – Sagar, Sunil and Vishal – using cell phones and smoking in the barrack. To counteract this, Sagar leaked an audio clip in which he is speaking to his brother about unlawful activities like honey-trapping, extortion and blackmailing by an inmate Zulfikar, who was arrested in terror link case.

Yashodha Vantagodi, Superintendent of Police (Prisons), outside Kalaburagi Central Prison on Friday.

Yashodha Vantagodi, Superintendent of Police (Prisons), outside Kalaburagi Central Prison on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Prisons) Yashodha Vantagudi continued her investigation at jail for a second day.

Published - October 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / crime / prison / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.