Two invigilators found negligent during recruitment exams

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Sunday (July 14) found two invigilators negligent while discharging their duties during the recruitment exams for various corporations and boards through webcast. For the first time, KEA made full-fledged webcasting arrangements for these exams held on July 13 and 14. H. Prasanna, Executive Director of the KEA, wrote to the officials concerned, requesting them to take action against the invigilators.

According to a press release from KEA at S.J. Polytechnic College in Bengaluru, an invigilator was found engaged in a mobile conversation during the examination. “This was observed at the command centre in the KEA office and was deemed a dereliction of duty. The Commissioner of Collegiate Education has been asked to take appropriate action,” the release said.

The second incident occurred in Sri Shabarayya Gada Girls’ College in Kalaburagi where two students were found talking to each other and helping with answers even as the invigilator was present in the room. Deeming this as a display of gross negligence of his duties, Mr. Prasanna wrote to the District Commissioner to take action.

