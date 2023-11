November 03, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Two young people were injured in a street brawl in Belagavi on Thursday.

Jyotiba Pawar of Karoshi, 22, and Akash Patrot of Yamakanamaradi suffered stab wounds when they got into a fight. They are admitted to the hospital and are out of danger, police said.

A quarrel over a silly issue turned into a fight. A group of around ten people were involved. They are being traced and will be arrested soon, a senior officer said.

