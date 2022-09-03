Two injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Bengaluru

The door and the window panes were damaged due to the impact of the explosion; however, the cylinder and the regulator were found intact

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 03, 2022 17:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo, identified as Goutham and Mondal, have been admitted to Victoria Hospital. Natives of Assam, they had been working as security guards and living in a rented house for the past few months. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

  

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons sustained severe burns in an explosion owing to LPG cylinder leakage at their house in Kashi Nagar of Yelachenahall at K.S. Layout in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The duo, identified as Goutham and Mondal, have been admitted to Victoria Hospital. Natives of Assam, they had been working as security guards and living in a rented house for the past few months.

The door and the window panes were damaged due to the impact of the explosion. The KS Layout police, who rushed to the site for investigation, suspect that the explosion was due to a leak from the cylinder last night which the victims had failed to notice. Police suspect that when one of them woke up and tried to switch on the light, the spark may have led to the explosion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in the area woke up to the loud sound at around 7:30 a.m. The owner of the house Venkataswamy Reddy rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The cylinder and the regulator were found intact, so the police suspect that the explosion was due to gas formed inside the compact house. The police are now analyzing the items inside the house to ascertain any other reason for the explosion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app