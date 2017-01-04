Two injured in group clash in Shahapur taluk, two arrested

Shahapur police, on Tuesday, arrested two persons on the charge of assaulting members of another group in a clash at Kodamanahalli village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Monday evening.

Two persons, who suffered grievous injuries in the incident, have been referred to the District General Hospital in Kalaburagi, the police said. They also said that a case was registered against 20 persons. The police have launched a search for those who fled after the incident.

A heated argument between two groups after one of them objected to the other trying to pass through their agriculture field had led to the clash, the police said.

When the situation turned ugly, the groups attacked one another, resulting in injuries. Now, the situation in the village is under control, a senior police officer told The Hindu over phone.

However, an adequate number of policemen had been deployed for security, as a precautionary measure.

One platoon of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) has been pressed into service. Shahapur Circle Inspector of Police Veeranna Doddamani is monitoring the situation.