Two injured as unidentified men open fire at car

Unidentified men opened fire at a car in Vijayapura district on Monday, injuring a repeat offender and his associate.

Mahadev Bairgonda, whose name figures on the rowdy-sheeter list of the district police, received two bullet injuries. His associate Baburaya Saukar was also injured. They have both been admitted to a private hospital in Vijayapura.

The police said that a car carrying the two was on his way to Bhutanal tanda from Vijayapura when a tipper hit them. The driver of the car stopped his vehicle and got off it to argue with the tipper driver.

At that time, a group of unidentified offenders who came to the spot probably on motorcycles, opened fired at the car. The windowpanes of the car were damaged and Bairagonda and Saukar were injured.

Senior police officers visited the spot. Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal has constituted a team to investigate the case.

A case has been registered at the Chadachan Police Station.