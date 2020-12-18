Two injured as man opens fire

An unidentified man opened fire at two Congress workers at Yamakanamaradi village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday night, injuring them. One of them has been injured severely.

The injured persons have been identified as Kiran Rajput and Bharama Doopadale.

According to sources, Bharama Doopadale has received severe bullet injuries and is being treated in a hospital, while Kiran Rajput is said to be out of danger.

The unidentified man, who had worn a face mask, opened fired at the two reportedly from a distance of around seven feet. The police suspected that the attack might be related to the ongoing gram panchayat elections.

Yamakanamaradi Police, who have registered a case, have launched a manhunt for the assailant.

Condemning the attack on the Congress workers, KPCC Working President and Yamakanamaradi MLA Satish Jarkiholi has urged the police to take up impartial investigation and arrest the accused at the earliest.

Hacked to death

In another case, a man was hacked to death at an open plot near Ambedkar Galli in Old Belagavi on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Jayapal M. Garani (35), a driver.