Two injured after tree falls on autorickshaw

A tree fell on a moving autorickshaw at K.R. Puram in Hassan, leaving two passengers injured.

Jabeena and Junaid, residents of Chikkamagaluru, had come to Hassan for treatment in a private hospital.

A tree fell on the autorickshaw while they were on the way to a scanning centre. The three-wheeler was completely damaged, while a car parked nearby was also damaged partially. The injured have been admitted to HIMS for treatment.

Hassan City Municipal Council president R. Mohan, who visited the spot after learning about the incident, took the Forest Department officials to task. He said that the council had written to the Forest Department to cut weak trees well in advance. “We had told them to cut trees in July 2021 itself. The officers had not taken action,” he said.

He blamed the negligence of the Forest Department for the incident.