Two Indira Canteens opened in Bhadravati

Two Indira Canteens — one near the bus terminal of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and another near Santhe Maidan in Bhadravati, became functional on Wednesday.

B.K. Sangameshwar, Bhadravathi MLA, who inaugurated the canteens at a programme held near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, said that commencement of Indira Canteen was a long-standing demand of residents of Bhadravati. As industrial workers form a major chunk of the population of the town, they will benefit from Indira Canteens that serve quality food at subsidised price, he said. He directed the officials concerned to maintain cleanliness on the premises of the canteen. He said that the State government would be requested to sanction one more canteen for Bhadravati.

Alleging that the development works in the State have come to a standstill after the BJP formed the government, he said that the State government has failed to resolve the woes of families affected by floods. He also expressed displeasure at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre for the delay in releasing financial aid to Karnataka for relief works in flood-affected areas.