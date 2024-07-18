Two Indian Railways contract employees caught for theft

Alert railway police caught two contract employees of Indian Railways and recovered valuables and cash worth ₹21.6 lakh they had stolen from passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo, identified as Syed Zabi and Vijay Kumar, had been working as cleaning staff. They were caught by the Rural Railway Police who were on patrol when they saw them moving about suspiciously.

A detailed questioning led the police to recover 49 mobile phones, three tabs, 153 grams of gold valuables, 825 grams of silver articles and cash of ₹1.5 lakh which the two had stolen from passengers for the last few months.

This is the second such case the railway police cracked as in June the city railway police had arrested a 20-year-old contract employee red-handed smuggling 32 kg of marijuana from his home town in Tripura to be handed over to his associates in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.