Two Indian Railways contract employees caught for theft

Published - July 18, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert railway police caught two contract employees of Indian Railways and recovered valuables and cash worth ₹21.6 lakh they had stolen from passengers.

The duo, identified as Syed Zabi and Vijay Kumar, had been working as cleaning staff. They were caught by the Rural Railway Police who were on patrol when they saw them moving about suspiciously.

A detailed questioning led the police to recover 49 mobile phones, three tabs, 153 grams of gold valuables, 825 grams of silver articles and cash of ₹1.5 lakh which the two had stolen from passengers for the last few months.

This is the second such case the railway police cracked as in June the city railway police had arrested a 20-year-old contract employee red-handed smuggling 32 kg of marijuana from his home town in Tripura to be handed over to his associates in the city.

