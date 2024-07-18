GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Indian Railways contract employees caught for theft

Published - July 18, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert railway police caught two contract employees of Indian Railways and recovered valuables and cash worth ₹21.6 lakh they had stolen from passengers.

The duo, identified as Syed Zabi and Vijay Kumar, had been working as cleaning staff. They were caught by the Rural Railway Police who were on patrol when they saw them moving about suspiciously.

A detailed questioning led the police to recover 49 mobile phones, three tabs, 153 grams of gold valuables, 825 grams of silver articles and cash of ₹1.5 lakh which the two had stolen from passengers for the last few months.

This is the second such case the railway police cracked as in June the city railway police had arrested a 20-year-old contract employee red-handed smuggling 32 kg of marijuana from his home town in Tripura to be handed over to his associates in the city.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police / theft & burglary / Roads and Rails / indian railways / railway / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.