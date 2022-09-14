Two ICU patients die during power cut

VIMS authorities dismiss allegation saying the deaths were not related to outage

Two patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, died during a power outage on Wednesday.

Maula Hussein, who was suffering from kidney issues, and Chettemma, who was a snake-bite victim, died. One died at 9.30 a.m. and the other at 9.35 a.m.

And, the deaths were widely attributed to power cut and a defunct power generator on VIMS premises.

However, the hospital authorities dismissed the allegations stating that the deaths were unrelated to power cut.

“As per information provided by VIMS Director, both deaths were unrelated to power cut. The hospital said that both the patients were in critical condition with severe ailments and died naturally despite the best efforts of the doctors. The power cut could be a coincidence,” Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati told The Hindu.

As per the relatives of the deceased, there was no electricity supply to VIMS between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday and the power outage led to ventilators being affected.

However, VIMS authorities said that an alternative arrangement was made for power supply when there was a power cut.

Mr. Malapati said that there were some issues pertaining to power supply to VIMS and his administration is trying to fix them.

“There were some issues about power supply and the power generator at VIMS and we are trying to fix them. Hope, we will do it shortly,” Mr. Malapati said.