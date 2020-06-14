Two IAS officers transferred

The State government has transferred Ravi Kumar Surpur, Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP, Bengaluru, and posted him as Commissioner for Social Welfare, Bengaluru, until further orders.
Dr. Surpur has also been given the additional charge of the post of Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP, Bengaluru, with immediate effect in order to continue to discharge COVID-19 related duties.
Peddappaiah R.S., Commissioner for Social Welfare, Bengaluru, has also been transferred. He has been posted until further orders as Director, Atal Janasnehi Kendra, Bengaluru, relieving C.N. Meena Nagaraj, from additional charge.
