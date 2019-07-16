Two IAS officers transferred in Karnataka

The State transferred two senior IAS officers and handed over additional charge to another senior bureaucrat on Tuesday.

G. Kalpana, Additional Chief Secretary to the Youth, Empowerment and Sports Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Public Enterprises. Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary to Public Enterprises, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, State Resettlement and Rehabilitation.

Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary to Home Department, has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary to the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department.