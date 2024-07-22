ADVERTISEMENT

Two hut in theatre wall collapse in Mysuru

Published - July 22, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The compound wall of Olympia theatre collapsed in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The compound wall of Olympia theatre in Mysuru collapsed on Monday afternoon. Locals said the wall had become weak following incessant rain in the city over the last two weeks. Some works were under way at the site to strengthen the structure when the incident took place.

Two street vendors escaped without serious injuries. According to locals, the wall came crashing down on the vendors between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. but they were rescued immediately by other vendors. They were rushed to K.R. Hospital for treatment.

The single-screen theatre had become defunct with no shows for some time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US