Two hut in theatre wall collapse in Mysuru

Published - July 22, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The compound wall of Olympia theatre collapsed in Mysuru on Monday.

The compound wall of Olympia theatre collapsed in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The compound wall of Olympia theatre in Mysuru collapsed on Monday afternoon. Locals said the wall had become weak following incessant rain in the city over the last two weeks. Some works were under way at the site to strengthen the structure when the incident took place.

Two street vendors escaped without serious injuries. According to locals, the wall came crashing down on the vendors between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. but they were rescued immediately by other vendors. They were rushed to K.R. Hospital for treatment.

The single-screen theatre had become defunct with no shows for some time.

