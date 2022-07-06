Two houses collapse due to rains in Sagar town in Karnataka

One of the two houses that collapsed during heavy rains in Sagar in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on July 6, 2022.

July 06, 2022 17:20 IST

The houses collapsed around 1.30 a.m. Both the families were in shock. They could not sleep throughout the night, as they had no alternative place to take shelter

Two houses collapsed during heavy rains in Sagar in Shivamogga district of Karnataka in the early hours of July 6. The houses, on Gulamuddin Road in ward 24 of Sagar City Municipal Council, collapsed around 1.30 a.m. Both the families were in shock. They could not sleep throughout the night, as they had no alternative place to take shelter.

Sagar City Municipal Council members Tasrif Ibrahim, Aravind Raikar and Commissioner Raju D. Banakar visited the spot and assured the families that they would get fair compensation soon.

Mr. Banakar told The Hindu that the city had been witnessing heavy rains for the past two days. “Two houses collapsed during heavy rains. We have submitted a report to the tahsildar for rehabilitation of the affected families and compensation,” he said.

Jameel Sagar, a resident of Sagar, said, “The families are poor. The rain had rendered them homeless. The administration should make arrangements to shelter them.”

Many parts of Shivamogga district have been receiving heavy rains for the past two days. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. had declared a holiday for schools in Sagar, Thirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks on July 6.

In the last 24 hours that ended on July 6 morning, the district received an average of 40.11 mm of rainfall. In the entire month of July, the district normally receives 746.90 mm of rainfall. But, in the last six days, the district had recorded 168.77 mm of rainfall.

The inflow in Linganmakki reservoir, Bhadra reservoir and Tunga dam has been on the rise. The outflow from Tunga reservoir on July 6 was 52,407 cusecs.