GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two hospitals conducting prenatal sex determination, female foeticide shut down in Belagavi

Raid conducted after tip-off from women; two doctors and an assistant detained

Published - July 17, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Officers from Bengaluru closed down two hospitals on charges of conducting prenatal sex determination and female foeticide in Gokak and Mudalagi in Belagavi district on Tuesday. Two doctors and an assistant were detained. One more doctor is absconding.

The hospitals face charges of conducting over 80 sex determinations and 40 abortions.

Acting on verified information, members of the district competent authority raided the hospitals and closed them after obtaining enough evidence of their illegal acts. Pregnant women from nearby villages had tipped off officers. Taluk Health Officers closed the hospitals.

Kutezulla Kubra of Ikra Hospital in Gokak, S.S. Patil of Mudalagi and agent Tukaram Bhimappa Khot have been taken into custody. Siddharoodh Pujari, a doctor from Mamadapur, is absconding. Investigation is on. The raids were conducted by the State-level competent authority under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

Officers seized scanning machines, cash of ₹1.8 lakh and records of ₹20,000 transferred through UPI. The doctors were engaged in this activity for at least four years, officers said. The authority has announced an award of ₹1 lakh for informants.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / Bangalore / crime / police / death / murder / children / abortion / abortion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.