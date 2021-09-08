Two held under POCSO Act

Hassan

08 September 2021 18:59 IST

A 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her step-father and his relative at a village in Thirthahalli taluk. The incident came to light on Tuesday, when the girl complained to the police. The girl had been molested repeatedly by the accused over a period of time.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said Malur Police arrested the two accused in the case. The police have booked the case under the POCSO 2012 Act, besides the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertising

Advertising