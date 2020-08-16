Karnataka

Two held on murder charge

A construction labour was allegedly killed by two of his friends over a verbal duel on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, 34, a resident of APS Layout, Parappana Agrahara. The police have arrested his friends Mahesh, 32, and Prashanth, 37, both residents of APS Layout.

Yogesh had reportedly made an indecent comment about Mahesh’s wife recently after which the duo had a bitter tiff. Prashanth invited Yogesh to a party at a secluded place on Sunday evening, when Mahesh and two others came to the spot and hacked Yogesh with lethal weapons and fled from the scene.

