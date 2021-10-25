Two held on murder charge in Vijayapura

Two persons have been arrested over the murder of a man who was in a relationship with a girl of another faith at Almel village in Vijayapura district.

The two arrested are the girl’s brother and her uncle and they are from the same village. The police had questioned eight persons, including the girl’s kin, in connection with the incident and the arrests were made on Sunday. Ravi Nimbaragi, 33, went missing on October 21 and his body was found in a well in a farm on Saturday.

The girl filed a complaint with the police suspecting the involvement of her family members. The complaint alleged that her relatives kidnapped Nimbaragi and killed him as they were opposed to their relationship. The girl has been sent to a government home for women where she has been given security, the police said.

Based on the injuries on the body, the police suspect that the accused strangled the victim.

This incident comes a month after Arbaz Mulla, a youth who was in love with a Hindu girl, was hacked to death allegedly by members of Sri Rama Sene Hindusthan in Khanapur of Belagavi district.