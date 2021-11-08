Two held on charge of transporting cattle illegally

Hassan

08 November 2021 02:19 IST

The Sakleshpur Town police arrested two people on the charge of transporting cattle without clearances from authorities and seized a vehicle and five heads of cattle from them. The arrested have been identified as Santhosh, 24, of Madabalu village in Alur taluk, and Gidde Gowda, 40, of Thimmanahalli in Alur taluk.

They were transporting cattle in a goods carrier from Hanabalu in Sakleshpur taluk when the police received information. PSI Basavaraj Chincholi and his team stopped the vehicle. The police have booked a case.

