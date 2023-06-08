ADVERTISEMENT

Two held on charge of raping paramedic student

June 08, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Girinagar police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old delivery executive of an IT company and his friend, working in a private bank, on the charge of raping a 19-year-old paramedic student.

The survivor, who is pursuing her studies in Tumakuru, had come to meet her friend, identified as Purushotham, on Wednesday.

According to the police, Purushotham took the victim to his friend Kiran’s house in Girinagar where they had a party. After sometime when the girl raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed there. They thrashed both the accused and handed them over to the police. Based on the survivor’s complaint, Purushotham and Kiran were booked and remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She told the police that she knew Purushotham for some time, and had come to take back her mobile phone, which he had taken from her on an earlier visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US